Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,028,750. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after buying an additional 45,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.27. 4,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,310. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.61. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $129.64 and a 52-week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.