Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,028,750. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after buying an additional 45,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.27. 4,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,310. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.61. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $129.64 and a 52-week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

