Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Unity Software posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,935,965 shares of company stock valued at $325,066,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $9,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 49.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 220.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

