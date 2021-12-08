Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventyx Biosciences.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

VTYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

NASDAQ VTYX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,230. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.