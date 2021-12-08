Zano Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00004721 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $25.80 million and $375,645.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,818.98 or 0.99713975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00049048 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00285982 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.26 or 0.00428849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00179838 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009676 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,967,523 coins and its circulating supply is 10,938,023 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.