Zeepin (ZPT) Market Cap Tops $487,270.71

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $487,270.71 and $55,538.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.31 or 0.08684174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,712.31 or 1.00516645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.