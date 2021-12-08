Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00353615 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00150049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00092455 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000135 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

