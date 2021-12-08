Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $31,938.97 and $77.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00225486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.