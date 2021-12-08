ZEON Market Cap Reaches $70.17 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. ZEON has a market cap of $70.17 million and $106,653.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00044758 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00220641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

