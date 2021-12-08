Zero Utility Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $988.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $479,978.17 and $988.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $495.46 or 0.00986668 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00043978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00220808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.