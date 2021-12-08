Zero (ZER) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $10,086.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00353140 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00151097 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092154 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,804,027 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.