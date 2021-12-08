Zilla Trading 27.9% Lower This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $311,929.58 and approximately $2,525.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00218085 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

