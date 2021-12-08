Zilliqa Hits One Day Trading Volume of $103.99 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $891.19 million and approximately $103.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00334539 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010648 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001061 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $728.37 or 0.01444855 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,397,248,900 coins and its circulating supply is 12,105,781,747 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

