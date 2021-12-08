Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $3,104,000.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. 6,271,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,317,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,677,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $449,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

