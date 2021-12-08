ZINC (ZINC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $252.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $35,911.94 and approximately $252.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00220666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

