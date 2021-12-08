Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,559 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 5.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned about 0.13% of Zoetis worth $115,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $228.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

