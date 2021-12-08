Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $229.76

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $229.76 and last traded at $228.21, with a volume of 10671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.70.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.90 and a 200-day moving average of $201.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

