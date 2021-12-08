ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $3,620,211.68 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $3,620,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $4,259,322.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $907,747.86.

ZI stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.95. 185,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,659. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,046.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

