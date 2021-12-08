Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $431.24

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.24 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.70). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.70), with a volume of 4,322 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.37) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.37) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £209.07 million and a PE ratio of 25.90.

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

