Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $431.24

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.24 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.70). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.70), with a volume of 4,322 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.37) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.37) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £209.07 million and a PE ratio of 25.90.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

