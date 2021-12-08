ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Hits $318,958.89

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $318,958.89 and $1.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.06 or 0.00347026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010846 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $734.36 or 0.01447486 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

