Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 10,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Tien Tzuo sold 100 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 587,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,188. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

