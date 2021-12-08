Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Magdalena Yesil Sells 23,185 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 23,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $453,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Magdalena Yesil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $88,103.00.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 587,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zuora by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth about $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after buying an additional 1,233,873 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 279.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 131.6% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 952,560 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

