Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi Sells 3,906 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $316,124.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,167 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $154,097.27.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 587,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zuora by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zuora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,353,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

