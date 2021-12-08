Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.96 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $237,407.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,052. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

