Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 million-$286.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.41 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. Zuora has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,052. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zuora by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

