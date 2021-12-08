ZUSD Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $113,451.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.55 or 0.08731064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00061563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.25 or 1.00392054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002834 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

