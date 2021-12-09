-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.59. Inseego has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ashish Sharma acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Inseego by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,449 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

