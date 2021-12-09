-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.71. 557,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,024. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 1.83. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,467. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

