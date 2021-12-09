$0.07 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

HT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of HT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 444,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,647. The stock has a market cap of $368.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $6,188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,493,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

