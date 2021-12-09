$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Sunrun reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.06. 69,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,118 shares of company stock worth $5,415,415 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

