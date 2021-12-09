-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of AEMD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.49.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
