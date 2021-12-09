-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 408,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEMD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

