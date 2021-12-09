$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Hexcel reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.12. 916,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,528. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.46 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 71.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hexcel by 284.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hexcel by 533.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hexcel by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

