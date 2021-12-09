$0.16 EPS Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Hexcel posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $52.12. 916,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,528. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -200.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.