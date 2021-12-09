-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Shake Shack posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.11. 9,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,663. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.24 and a beta of 1.54. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.