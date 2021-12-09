-$0.26 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.