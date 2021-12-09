-$0.26 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.