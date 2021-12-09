$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $622.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

