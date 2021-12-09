-$0.29 EPS Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.25). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 19,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,113. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,764,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,036,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,763,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

