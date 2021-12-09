-$0.30 EPS Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.46. 3,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,343. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

