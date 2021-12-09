$0.31 EPS Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $47,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 249.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,452 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

