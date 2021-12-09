$0.34 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.59.

HAL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,035,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,008. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.