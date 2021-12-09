-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.43). RedHill Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDHL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 2,248,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,455. The firm has a market cap of $166.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 147,889 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 350.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 49,627 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

