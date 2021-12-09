$0.50 EPS Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

