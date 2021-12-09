$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 202,936 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 179,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
