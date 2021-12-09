$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 202,936 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 179,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.