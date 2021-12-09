$0.57 EPS Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.51. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 745,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,841. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after acquiring an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.