-$0.60 EPS Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,021. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

