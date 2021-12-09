$0.62 EPS Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSK. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 1,125,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after acquiring an additional 542,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 377,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

