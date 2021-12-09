$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Snap reported sales of $911.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,116,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Snap by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Snap by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Snap by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. Snap has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

