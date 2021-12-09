$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) will announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. W. R. Berkley posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

