$1.59 EPS Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.64. IDEX posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.35. The company had a trading volume of 181,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $238.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.