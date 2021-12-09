$10.68 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report $10.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.66 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $45.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $47.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.88 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

