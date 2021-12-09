104,617 Shares in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HNW. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000.

HNW stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

